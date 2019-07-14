parenting

7/11 baby born at 7:11 p.m. on July 11 weighs 7 lbs., 11 oz.

ST. LOUIS -- The stars aligned for a Missouri baby who was born at 7:11 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Rachel Langford told CNN that she had seen the numbers 7 and 11 throughout her pregnancy with baby J'Aime but thought nothing of it.

"I thought it was weird at first, and I didn't know that [the numbers] meant so much," Langford said. "A lot of the times [during the pregnancy] I would look at the clock and it was 7:11."

Both Langford and baby J'Aime are doing well, and Langford said she hopes to reach out to 7-Eleven to tell the convenience store chain about the coincidence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingmissouriwhat's trendingparentingbuzzworthybabybabiesu.s. & world7 eleven
PARENTING
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Hospital nursing staff expecting 36 babies in 2019
Birthday boy with autism gets surprised by football team
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Show More
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
Splash around this weekend in Galveston's clear blue water
Security guard shoots 15-year-old robbery suspect in SW Houston
More TOP STORIES News