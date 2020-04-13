Society

63 Harris Co. jail workers and 46 inmates now with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County's Sheriff's Office said on Monday, 63 employees who work in the county jails have tested positive for COVID-19.

Three of the 63 employees are currently in the hospital.

The number of inmates testing positive for the virus has also risen to 46, according to officials.

Just last week, families of inmates begged in letters for compassionate releases, saying their loved ones have pre-existing medical conditions that make them at higher risk for contracting novel coronavirus.

Recent court filings revealed Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is considering another attempt at a release order. State judges are also contemplating speeding up bond hearings. Hidalgo's order was halted by a district judge earlier this month.

At last check, there are 7,474 inmates in the jail. It is down slightly from the beginning of the week.

