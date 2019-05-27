Society

6-year-old sells wreaths to honor fallen soldiers in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old Houston-area boy is one of the most patriotic kids in Texas.

RELATED: Veterans remind community of true meaning of Memorial Day

EMBED More News Videos

Hundreds of veterans, Boy Scouts and families honored veterans at the Houston National Cemetery, a day before Memorial Day



Kindergartener Trace Looper sells wreaths for Wreaths Across America. The group places wreathes at the graves of fallen soldiers at more than 1,600 locations. Individuals pay $15 to sponsor one wreath, $30 to sponsor two, and so on.

You can sponsor a wreath here.

Trace also attended the dedication of the Service Dog Memorial in northwest Houston. At the event, he gave former Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell and Representative Dan Crenshaw a challenge coin.

RELATED: Statues honoring service dogs unveiled in northwest Houston
EMBED More News Videos

Statues honoring service dogs unveiled in northwest Houston.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonsoldiersmilitarymemorial day
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News