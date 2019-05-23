Pets & Animals

Statues honoring service dogs unveiled in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two bronze dogs now stand sentry in Cy-Champ Park near the Fallen Soldiers Memorial.

The statues feature two military service dogs from Texas, but it's meant to honor all of the K-9s who serve.

RELATED: George HW Bush's dog Sully sworn in as service dog for wounded veterans

Bretagne was a golden retriever and a Cypress native. She was the last living search and rescue canine during 9/11 before she died in 2016.

Eli is a black Labrador and a military working dog. His owner, Pfc. Colton Rusk, died in Afghanistan. Eli currently lives in Orange Grove, Texas with Rusk's parents, but attended the dedication ceremony for his statue last week.

SEE ALSO: Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
EMBED More News Videos

Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' visits Bush 41 at the Capitol Rotunda



The stone wall behind the statues tell the stories of both dogs and pays homage to military and civilian service dogs. Bretagne's statue is decorated with beams representing debris from the 9/11 attack.

Both the Service Dog Memorial and Fallen Soldiers Memorial were built by Cy-Champ PUD and the National Memorial Ladies.

The park is located at 14619 Cutten Rd.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshoustondogsservice animalmemorial
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News