Veterans remind community of true meaning of Memorial Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Hundreds of veterans, Boy Scouts and families honored veterans at the Houston National Cemetery, a day before Memorial Day.American flags were posted at every grave, as many volunteers stopped to offer a moment of silence.Zachary Whittmann, serving less than a year with the U.S. Marine Corps, met a group of four Vietnam veterans by the graves of the four Medal of Honor recipients."It kind of gives me the chills a little bit. Being with all these old vets. They've pretty much given everything," Whittmann said.The group stuck flags in the ground then saluted their fallen brothers."None of us served in the war together but yet we are all part of the same war and it reminds us we are still brothers in arms," said David Ramos, a Vietnam veteran."I just feel that someday, somebody is going to honor me, you know?" said Diego Tristin, another Vietnam vet.People of all different ages and backgrounds volunteered this morning. Boy Scout leaders say even the very young children get something out of honoring the soldiers."They gave their lives for our country and served all those years, we want to make sure we give back and respect them," said Dave Weaver, a pack leader from Tomball.It was a somber, peaceful, moving morning--and that's how it should be, said Vietnam Veteran Ben Qutierrez. So, before you head to the BBQs and pool parties Monday, think about the men and women buried at the National Cemetery."A lot of people think this is a holiday, you know? Happy Memorial Day? No. No, it's not that," Qutierrez said. "We're here to honor our fallen comrades from all the wars. It's their day. So don't thank me. Thank the vets that are in the graves."