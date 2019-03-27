LOST AND FOUND: 6-year-old girl reunited with lost military dad doll

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTRK) -- A 6-year-old girl is rejoicing after a woman returned her special doll she dropped at the Kansas City International Airport."The lady came up to me and handed it to me. She said she found it on the ground," airport valet Dina Morley said.Morley said when she was handed the military doll, she placed it on her counter hoping the family would come back.When they didn't, she turned to Facebook for help."It kind of big time exploded," Morley said.A family friend spotted the post and the little girl was reunited with her doll.The family says the 6-year-old dropped the doll while racing with her mom to catch a flight."She sleeps with it every night," the girl's mom Ellen Whipple said.