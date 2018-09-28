SOCIETY

Here are 6 places to get historical garb for the Texas Renaissance Festival

Where to buy garb for the Renaissance Festival (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas Renaissance Festival runs Sept. 29 - Nov. 25 this year at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission.

Attendees are invited to wear costumes when they attend and can choose to dress according to one of the event's themed weekends. Here is a list of a few costume and specialty stores that feature Renaissance, fantasy and medieval-style clothing in the Greater Houston area.

Celtic Odyssey
123 Midway St., Ste. C, Spring
888-492-3584
Follow Celtic Odyssey Emporium Spa on Facebook

Danny's Trix and Kix
3400 FM 2920, Spring
281-353-6618
Dannys Trix and Kix website

Frankel's Costume
2801 Polk St., Houston
713-228-9445
Frankel's Costume website

Odd Bodkin Renaissance Shop
16914 Macleish Drive, Houston
937-317-4420
Odd Bodkin Renaissance Shop website
Open by appointment, custom work available

Southern Importers
4825 San Jacinto St., Houston
713-524-8236
Southern Importers website

The Spotted Pony
102 Midway St., Spring
281-355-1880
Follow The Spotted Pony on Facebook

This story is through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.
