The Texas Renaissance Festival runs Sept. 29 - Nov. 25 this year at 21778 FM 1774, Todd Mission.Attendees are invited to wear costumes when they attend and can choose to dress according to one of the event's themed weekends. Here is a list of a few costume and specialty stores that feature Renaissance, fantasy and medieval-style clothing in the Greater Houston area.123 Midway St., Ste. C, Spring888-492-35843400 FM 2920, Spring281-353-66182801 Polk St., Houston713-228-944516914 Macleish Drive, Houston937-317-44204825 San Jacinto St., Houston713-524-8236The Spotted Pony102 Midway St., Spring281-355-1880This story is through our partnership with Community Impact Newspapers.