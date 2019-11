HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When I came home last night, two sheets of yellow legal paper were stuck in my door - they were from my 5-year-old neighbor.On the first page, he wrote, "Mr. Tom, I accidentally threw two baseballs in your backyard. When you are done on TV, please throw them back. Your friend Joshua."On the second page, he wrote, "and my frisbee, Joshua," and he taped a package of Annie's bunny fruit snacks, berry patch flavor to the paper.Joshua's mom says he's just learning to write, thus the crossed-out letters. Now, I need a new cute meter because he just broke the old one.