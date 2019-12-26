Society

3-year-old boy dropped off at southeast Houston fire station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old is safe after he was brought to a fire station Christmas evening.

Someone dropped the boy off just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at Station 46 on Corder Street near Scott in southeast Houston.

The child appeared to be in good health.

Firefighters tried communicating with the boy but were unsuccessful because he didn't speak.

A woman later arrived at the station claiming to be the boy's mother. Police were called to interview her.

SEE ALSO: Explaining the Safe Haven law in Texas

The Texas "Safe Haven Law" allows mothers to drop off babies at a designated safe place, such as a fire station, if they feel as though they are unable to care for the child.

The law states that the infant must be younger than 60 days old.
