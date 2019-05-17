3 new hike and bike trails along Houston bayous

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for new hike and bike trails along Houston bayous this summer, you're in luck.Houston Parks Board and Houston Parks and Recreation Department just announced several new hike and bike trails along Greenways, Hunting and Sims Bayou Greenway.The new trails are a part of the Bayou Greenways 2020 project.The new park includes a 10-foot wide concrete trail, new features and improvements to Maxey and Strickland Parks, a connection into the nearby METRO Park and Ride and a mid-block crossing on Woodforest Boulevard.Improvements to Maxey Park include a new seating area, signage, additional trees and a unique eagle-themed gateway at the trail entrance to the park from the parking lot.Improvements to Strickland Park include new parking spaces, signage, landscaping, a canoe/kayak launch, a seating area, and a bobcat-themed gateway at the entrance to the park.The new park includes the replacement of an asphalt trail with a new 10-foot wide trail.The trail replacement extends north along West Hunting Street. Amenities include: pocket parks, landscaping, benches, signage, trash and recycling receptacles in addition to native landscaping and tree plantings.A new bike and pedestrian bridge with overlook plazas will also connect to the existing Hunting Bayou Greenway.Gateways along this segment include the Pine Tree Trailhead at Mickey Leland Park and the Oak Hill Pocket Park near the new bridge.The new Bayou Greenway begins in Milby Park connecting to a previously completed portion of the Sims Bayou Greenway.The highlight of the park is an alley of mature live oak trees along Galveston Road, which provide shade along the trail.Gateways including enhanced landscaping, plazas, seating, signage and trash/recycling receptacles have been constructed at the intersection of Galveston Road and Central Street, and along Galveston Road at Sims Bayou.