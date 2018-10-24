2018 Texas Women's Hall of Fame inductees announced

SOCIETY

Simone Biles and Laura Bush among inductees into Texas Women's Hall of Fame

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Olympian Simon Biles and First Lady Laura Bush are joining the Texas Women's Hall of Fame.

The honorees are recognized for being trailblazers in their fields. Biles is being recognized for athletics and Bush for her public services.

Other women being honored include Susan Dell for philanthropy, and Captain Tammy Jo Shults, who landed a crippled Southwest Airlines jet.

The Texas Women's Hall of Fame was established in 1984 by the Texas Governor's Commission for Women, and includes former first ladies, teachers, astronauts, Grammy Award-winning musicians, entrepreneurs and Olympic athletes.

The women will be inducted during a ceremony in Austin in Jan. 2019.
