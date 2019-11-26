Society

2 young Houston-area organ donors to be honored in California

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Donating organs can be a difficult, selfless, and gracious decision.

Rylen Quinn Cowan lost a battle with bacterial meningitis in June 2017 at only 13 months old. His parents, Kristen and Travis Cowan, donated his organs. The gift saved five lives.

"He was just full of life and fun. He smiled all the time," said Kristen. "It's crazy to look back and see everything that has flourished since he earned his angel wings."

His parents formed the Smilin' Rylen foundation in his honor.



A similar case happened in December 2015 when Cassidy Hess died by suicide.

The teenager loved cheerleading and church and her family described her as 'goofy' and someone who could bring laughter to any room.



The 16-year-old girl joined the organ donation registry prior to her passing. Her decision helped three people in need of a liver and kidneys.

Cassidy's family started the Cassidy Joined for Hope Foundation hoping to prevent teen suicides and honoring Cassidy's legacy.

Both Rylen and Cassidy's gifts will be honored at the 2020 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

LifeGift created floragraphs for the two. A floragraph is a portrait created with organic materials.



The flographs will join others and appear on the Donate Life America Rose Parade Float.

Follow Steve Campion on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonorgan donationssuicidebaby deathacts of kindnessteenfeel goodsuicide prevention
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man convicted of Montrose murder to be released from prison
If your car is damaged by a pothole, will TxDOT pay?
Ex-HPD officer charged in botched raid to remain behind bars
TxDOT's gift to Pearland drivers this Christmas - more lanes
Arrested as teens, 3 men exonerated after 36 years in prison
Here's how much Houston temps will change in next 24 hours
7 traffic spots to avoid on the day before Thanksgiving
Show More
Teen shot to death inside car with 2 other boys and a girl
Yes, a 'Porch Package Punk Prevention' program exists
Feral hogs kill woman in front yard of Chambers County home
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Bill Cosby vows no remorse, expects to serve 10-year maximum
More TOP STORIES News