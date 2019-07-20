ABC13 & You

2 years after Harvey: Local non-profit helping historic neighborhood rebuild

INDEPENDENCE HEIGHTS (KTRK) -- A local non-profit is on a mission to help one of Houston's most historic neighborhoods recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Rebuilding Together Houston provides home repairs for veterans, low-income seniors and people with disabilities at no cost. Volunteer repair crews come from a variety of groups, including corporations, churches, schools, Boy Scout troops and more.

The non-profit has repaired nearly 270 Harvey-damaged homes so far, but expects that number to increase to nearly 500. Through its "Home After Harvey" recovery program, Rebuilding Together Houston has pledged to repair 100 homes in Houston's Independence Heights neighborhood each year.

ABC13 & You caught up with a team of volunteers as they transformed one Independence Heights home damaged nearly two years ago during Hurricane Harvey.
