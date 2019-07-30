17-year-old athlete working to create 100 quilts for charity

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cory Acreman, 17, is probably not what you picture when you think of quilters.
He's captain of the Montgomery High School's cross country team, a gifted piano player, and an aspiring biochemistry major. But, now, Cory is also a quilter.
"A lot of people think it's awesome," he laughed. "Like, a lot of people from school have come and I've shown people how to sew."
Cory learned how to sew in fourth grade. With his mother and grandmother both avid quilters, he had no choice.
But it wasn't until this year, when his mother opened her own quilting shop and he needed volunteer hours for school, that Cory really got into quilting.
"The whole project from start to finish is about nine hours for a quilt," Cory said.
Back in May, Cory and his friends donated a couple of quilts to the Montgomery County Women's Shelter and BridgeWay Youth Shelter. Then they realized they could do even more to help. Now, they are almost halfway to their goal of 100 quilts.
"I think for a lot of these kids, it has opened their eyes to being more helpful and aware of what's going on with people around them," explained Cory's mother, Trish Acreman.
If you'd like to get involved with the project, visit Hat Creek Fabric's website for more details.
