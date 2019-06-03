Houston teen celebrates graduation with pizza party for homeless women and kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- While thousands of teens celebrated their graduation with their friends and family, one teen decided she wanted to make a difference.Over the weekend many graduated from high school and celebrated, but Leanne Carrasco said she did not want a party.The recent Waltrip High School grad celebrated by throwing a party for the homeless women and kids at the Star of Hope.Leanne, who has volunteered there many times over the years, brought dozens of pizzas and hygiene kits for the resident.Leanne says she hopes to make a career out of giving back and will study nursing at Briar Cliff University in Iowa.