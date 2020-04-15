coronavirus texas

16 percent of Texas nursing homes have coronavirus cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Another Houston-area senior care facility is reporting cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to at least five facilities across the area with cases.

Officials at west Houston's Brookdale Shadowlake released this statement overnight saying, "Brookdale's top priority is the health and safety of residents, patients and associates. We can confirm that more than one member of our Brookdale Shadowlake community has tested positive for COVID-19."

In Texas, 16 percent of the state's nursing homes have cases of coronavirus, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission told the Dallas Morning News.

It is believed that 25 percent of the Texas COVID-19 deaths were in or linked to long term care facilities.

In the U.S., more than 2,000 nursing home residents in 37 states have died from coronavirus.

Brookdale Shadowlake is at least the fifth local facility with cases.

Last week, 10 people tested positive at The Buckingham, a sprawling senior living facility in Houston's upscale Piney Point community.

