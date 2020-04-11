Health & Fitness

8 residents and 2 staff at nursing home test positive for COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Ten people have tested positive at The Buckingham, a sprawling senior living facility in Houston's upscale Piney Point community.

According to a notice on The Buckingham's website, eight residents and two staffers contracted the disease after an outbreak stemmed from one floor of the Plaza, a mid-rise building within the complex.

"Like any other situation, it started off with one case, and then there's a second case, and so we're now testing," said Dr. David Persse, head of the Houston Health Department. "It's not a huge surprise, we've seen this elsewhere in the nation that nursing homes are particularly vulnerable locations for the virus to have an advantage."

According to the facility's website, there is now a full quarantine of the Plaza building.

In addition, residents and staff are required to wear masks in public areas.

The facility is also no longer admitting new residents, as it continues to test all current residents and staff.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says city officials have been reaching out to all nursing homes and senior living facilities to take an account of the COVID-19 impact on this vulnerable population. The mayor is also preparing a directive with specific protocols required for these facilities.

"Number one, we don't want the employees of a senior living facility, a nursing home, to go from one facility to another," said Turner. "We want everybody's temperatures to be taken. That's going to be critically important. We want all of the employees to be wearing masks. So there are certain protocols that we want in place."

The mayor has not given a specific date for the directive, but it is expected soon. Meanwhile, The Buckingham has issued its own extensive statement on its website.

Follow Miya Shay on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonnursing homecoronavirus testingcoronaviruscoronavirus texasseniorspandemicsenior citizenscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News