Society

1000 pieces of iconic Houston costume shop's magic collection up for grabs

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A one-of-a-kind private magic collection owned by a longtime Houston business owner is going up for auction.

Frankel's Costume Company was a staple in downtown Houston for decades until it closed in 2017.

Now the family is parting ways with more than 1,000 pieces of the magic collection that owner Lonnie held onto for years.

"There are a lot of props, a lot of big props. There's a guillotine, and there are all kinds of magician's tables, magician's boxes," said Lonnie's wife Terrie Frankel.

Terrie and her husband bought Frankel's from his parents in the late 1970s.

RELATED: A walk down memory lane with Frankel's most popular, wild and detailed costumes

"We decided our mantra would be we would do it with dignity, grace and celebration and we did. We fulfilled every one of those pieces of the language that we wanted to," Terrie said.

They did it all except for the celebration part, and that comes now with the auctioning of Lonnie's magic collection.

Terrie says magic has meant so much to so many people in Houston over the years, and she wants to share her husband's treasure trove with them.

SEE ALSO: Houston institution Frankel's Costume Company to close their doors

"There have been many, many, many students who started out this big at the counter, and now they are professional people. They are doctors and lawyers and all kinds of entrepreneurs in Houston," she said.

Magic was never Terrie's forte. While she appreciates the mystery, she believes these one-of-a-kind pieces should be shared with other magicians.

"Some are real collectibles that companies no longer manufacture, and there are many collectors themselves that will be getting to own them," Terrie said.

The pieces will be up for bidding Jan. 11 at Gallery Auctions.



Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonauctioncostumes
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
J.J. Watt returning to practice after pectoral muscle tear
3-month-old suffocates while family is asleep
Murdered Austin mom's baby daughter reunited with family
Mother of murdered Austin mom on suspect: 'I was uneasy with her'
Man shot to death after answering knock on apartment door
Warm today with light winds and plenty of sunshine
UPS driver hides toy behind garbage bins, tops with cardboard
Show More
Lost dogs reunited with family thanks to bus driver
Chicago children fight off carjacker who tried to steal family car
Kylie Jenner's daughter gifted life-size playhouse
2 kids hospitalized, 3 pets dead after house fire
Postal worker saves Christmas presents from mail truck fire
More TOP STORIES News