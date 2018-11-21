SOCIETY

10 Houston area farms for cutting your own Christmas tree

It's time to pick out that Christmas Tree!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's time to pick out that Christmas tree! We've made a list of places where you and your family can go pick out and cut your own Christmas tree this year.

Dewberry Farm
The farm opens the day after Thanksgiving, and will continue sales through Dec. 16. Dewberry Farm is located on FM 362 and Morrison Road in Brookshire, Texas.

A-C Tree Farm
Opening the Friday after Thanksgiving, the A-C Farm will help your family find the perfect Christmas tree. The farm, located at 135 Armadillo Drive in Huntsville, will be open every weekend until Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Alexander's Christmas Tree Farm
Opening the Friday after Thanksgiving, Alexander's Tree Farm will be open every weekend until Christmas. The farm is located at 10314 US Highway 59 N in Livingston.

Beaver's Christmas Tree Farm
Beaver's opened on Nov. 19 at 1 p.m. The farm offers trees for families Monday - Friday from 1 p.m. until dark, and on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until dark. They're located at 4382 FM 1009.

Covered C Tree Farm
Opening the Friday after Thanksgiving, Covered C Farm invites families out to pick trees and play farm-inspired games.The farm, located on 5540 CR 1830 in Crockett, will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Double Creek Farm
The farm opens the day after Thanksgiving, and provides activities and food. The farm, located on 1288 Oakdale Loop in Livingston, will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.

High Star Christmas Trees
Want a Christmas tree and a chance to meet Santa? The Christmas tree farm offers families the chance to meet Santa, ride a wagon, and play in a maze while searching for Christmas trees. The farm is located at 19020 Becker in Hockley.

Holiday Acres
Holiday Acres opens the Friday after Thanksgiving. The farm is located at 8919 Mustang Bayou Road in Manvel.

Spring Creek Growers
Spring Creek Growers opened on Saturday, Nov. 17. at 23803 Decker Prairie-Rosehill Rd in Magnolia. The farm will be open Monday - Thursday from 2 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Friday - Saturday from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Old Time Christmas Tree Farm
The Old Time Christmas Farm opened on Nov. 17, and will continue sales through Dec. 16. The farm is located at 7632 Spring Cypress Road.
