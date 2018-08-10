A woman's $30,000 diamond ring was thought to be lost forever, after it was accidentally thrown out in the trash.The ring was tossed in San Diego as the house was being cleaned.The costly mistake wasn't realized until the garbage truck pulled away.The family contacted the city, which used GPS technology to determine where the truck would dump its load.Miraculously, they found the ring in only a matter of minutes.The city says the family's quick reaction likely played a big role in finding it so fast.