SOCIETY

$30,000 ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes

EMBED </>More Videos

$30K ring accidentally thrown out, found at dump in minutes. Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 8, 2018.

SAN DIEGO, California --
A woman's $30,000 diamond ring was thought to be lost forever, after it was accidentally thrown out in the trash.

The ring was tossed in San Diego as the house was being cleaned.

The costly mistake wasn't realized until the garbage truck pulled away.

The family contacted the city, which used GPS technology to determine where the truck would dump its load.

Miraculously, they found the ring in only a matter of minutes.

The city says the family's quick reaction likely played a big role in finding it so fast.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybig talkersu.s. & worldbuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Humble couple turned to 90s song to announce their pregnancy
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
It's handled: Breastfeeding Austin mom's creative cover up
Flea problem causes postal service suspension
More Society
Top Stories
Robbers kill man, hold girlfriend at gunpoint during home invasion
FM 1960 shut down at I-45 due to deadly wreck
Convenience store owner robbed and killed in NE Houston
Police find mother of 3 dead inside Texas City home
HISD board votes to give teachers pay 'step pay' increases
23 rescued French bulldog puppies from Texas up for adoption
Houston mom sounds alarm after son born with Zika defects
Texans fans hungry for success as pre-season games begin
Show More
NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Burglary suspect tries to escape in canoe
CVS recalls nasal mist due to contamination
Artist erects 20-foot-tall pro-Trump artwork on front lawn
More News