photography

Pixy released: Pocket-sized, free-flying camera from Snapchat owner

"With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths," Snap says.
EMBED <>More Videos

Snapchat owner unveils pocket-sized flying camera

PHILADELPHIA -- Have you ever had to ask a passing stranger to take a picture of you and a group of friends or family?

A new flying camera from the parent company of the social app Snapchat may be just what you need.

Snap's new pocket-sized Pixy camera can snap pictures while it hovers, circles or flies a few feet above you.

The camera does not have a controller.

"Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever you lead, without a controller or any setup. And, Pixy finds its home in your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight," Snap said in a press release Thursday.

The photos transfer automatically to your Snapchat memories and can be shared to all your social channels.

"With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform," Snap says.

It's on sale now and costs $229.99.

Snap says there are a few things to know before you use your Pixy, including FAA laws and regulations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologysocial mediau.s. & worldphotographysnapchat
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Tom Hanks photobombs Pa. bride on her wedding day
How a Black photographer felt capturing Jan. 6 chaos
Professional photographer follows dream for photography
Selfie Clubhouse lets you strike a pose with 30 unique backdrops
TOP STORIES
Jury has high-stakes choice in Jazmine Barnes murder, prosecutors say
Human remains found are that of missing Spring woman, officials say
Body on I-45 North sparked long delays for morning commute
Ford recalls Explorer SUVs that can roll away while in park
16-year-old shot and killed was student at Nimitz High School
Man shot in the chest during carjacking at N. Harris Co. gas station
Motorcyclist was speeding before falling off North Freeway, police say
Show More
Small rain chances return this weekend, humidity climbing
Sexual assault victim billed $800 from hospital after forensic exam
Kingwood Park High School fights lead to extra security
Boy with special needs had signs of abuse for months, parents say
I-10 westbound reopens hours after 18-wheeler crash
More TOP STORIES News