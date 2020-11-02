Snap Kitchen announces 14 Texas store closures amid COVID-19

Texas (KTRK) -- Snap Kitchen announced the closing of 14 of its locations across Texas, effective November 6."Like so many others, our retail stores have suffered greatly in the wake of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on retail and the food service industry," said Snap Kitchen CEO Anthony Smith.The stores closing are Avery Ranch, Addison, Fitzhugh, Shops and Legacy, Uptown, Oak Lawn, Southlake, Memorial Park, Memorial Villages, Katy Greenhouse, The Heights, Baybrook, Museum District and Tanglewood. The Kirby Drive location in Houston will remain open. Snap Kitchen meals are also available at Whole Foods Market."We are heartbroken to no longer be able to serve our customers through these retail locations," said Smith.He said 61% of restaurants across the country have had to shut their doors because of the pandemic, and Snap Kitchen hasn't been immune to the pandemic.For people who have pending orders, Snap Kitchen said the meal plan will continue as normal until November 6. For select meal plans, any orders scheduled after that date will be moved to the closest store that is still open. For others, any orders scheduled after November 6 will be cancelled and refunded.