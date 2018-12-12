Tomball police need your help finding a woman who they say is passing bad checks.The woman was caught on camera and authorities are hoping the public can identify her.On Nov. 13, the woman allegedly tried to pass nine bad checks, and successfully got away with more than $8,500.Surveillance video shows the woman sitting in Woodforest National Bank's drive-thru smiling, reading a book and sipping on a beverage."She spent from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. passing these checks," Tomball police detective White said. "I believe she's headed to the Houston area next. We are offering a cash reward for information leading to her identity."The woman was last seen driving a silver Hyundai SUV.Anyone with information is asked to contact detective White at 281-290-1020.