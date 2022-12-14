Attempted thieves use U-Haul to smash their way into N. Houston beauty salon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A business owner in north Houston is left to pick up the pieces after suspects used a U-Haul truck to smash their way into a beauty salon.

The attempted robbery happened on Wednesday morning at Ely's Beauty Salon located at 3930 N. Main Street. The suspects reportedly rammed the U-Haul into the back of the business.

The business owner, Eliseo Flores, said the crooks didn't get away with any merchandise, but the crash caused major structural damage.

"The attempt to break in was unsuccessful, thankfully. Unfortunately, the building did suffer major damages. From just eyeing the damages, you can see that, even on the walls," Flores' son, Christian Tapia said. "The AC unit seems to have been put out of place. So you can definitely see $30,000+ on damages."

The salon has been at the N. Main location for 16 years and was at another location across the street for nine years before that.

"This building itself and this hair salon itself has a lot of history, especially in this area. A lot of people cut their hair here. Even the cop that showed up, she's like, 'Oh, I remember cutting my hair here,'" Tapia said. "It just holds so much history. So for people to come in, vandalize it, try to attempt to break in, this is not just a business. This is part of the neighborhood itself."

The family said they believe the same thieves are responsible for similar smash-and-grabs at other businesses in the area.