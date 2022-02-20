WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A skydive instructor died at the hospital from injuries he experienced in an accident mid-jump with a student in Waller County on Saturday, according to Skydive Houston.
The video above is from a previous report.
The accident involved a Skydive Houston instructor and a tandem student at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said the two had done a tandem jump, but the parachute failed to open.
ORIGINAL REPORT: Skydivers unresponsive but breathing after parachute didn't open mid-jump, authorities say
A tandem jump is when two people jump out of an airplane together, strapped to one another.
Initial reports from the Waller County's Sheriff's Office said the two individuals were nonresponsive but breathing.
On Sunday, Skydive Houston officials said both the instructor and the student were taken by Life Flight to an area trauma center, where the instructor later died due to his injuries. The female student was reported to be suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Jump operations were suspended pending local law enforcement and FAA investigations.
Skydive Houston released the following statement:
"Skydive Houston has an excellent safety record, and significant injuries associated with tandem skydiving are extremely rare. Over the past ten years, the United States Parachute Association has recorded one student fatality per 500,000 jumps, on average.
Skydive Houston, along with the greater skydiving community at large, is deeply saddened by the loss of our tandem instructor and friend. Our sincerest condolences are extended to his friends and family. We continue to pray for a full recovery for the injured tandem student."
Skydive instructor dies from injuries in landing after parachute didn't open, Skydive Houston says
MAN KILLED
TOP STORIES
Show More