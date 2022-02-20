Skydive instructor dies from injuries in landing after parachute didn't open, Skydive Houston says

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A skydive instructor died at the hospital from injuries he experienced in an accident mid-jump with a student in Waller County on Saturday, according to Skydive Houston.The accident involved a Skydive Houston instructor and a tandem student at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Authorities said the two had done a tandem jump, but the parachute failed to open.A tandem jump is when two people jump out of an airplane together, strapped to one another.Initial reports from the Waller County's Sheriff's Office said the two individuals were nonresponsive but breathing.On Sunday, Skydive Houston officials said both the instructor and the student were taken by Life Flight to an area trauma center, where the instructor later died due to his injuries. The female student was reported to be suffering serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.Jump operations were suspended pending local law enforcement and FAA investigations.Skydive Houston released the following statement: