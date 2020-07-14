Man on skateboard killed in hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to an auto-pedestrian accident at the 11800 block of W Montgomery where an adult male was struck and killed by a vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene. Vehicular Crimes Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/CRkrkEo2dA — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 14, 2020

Authorities are hoping car parts will help identify the vehicle that hit and killed a skateboarder in northwest Harris County.According to deputies, the young man was hit while riding a skateboard in the 11800 block of W Montgomery near Youpon.No witnesses were at the scene but authorities hope that parts that came off the car can help them put together a better description of the vehicle they're looking for.