Man on skateboard killed in hit-and-run, suspect on the loose

Authorities are hoping car parts will help identify the vehicle that hit and killed a skateboarder in northwest Harris County.

According to deputies, the young man was hit while riding a skateboard in the 11800 block of W Montgomery near Youpon.

No witnesses were at the scene but authorities hope that parts that came off the car can help them put together a better description of the vehicle they're looking for.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyhit and runfatal crashskateboardinghit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fort Bend ISD will begin 2020-2021 academic year online
Houston crosses 30,000 coronavirus cases
Speeding may have led to deadly head-on crash, DPS says
SPONSORED: Woman becomes champion for athletes with disabilities
Here's when the dangerous heat wave will ease up this week
As Texas morgues fill up, counties call for refrigerator trucks
13 Investigates survey shows back to school in flux for millions
Show More
Check before you go: Voting wait times around Houston
Military medical reinforcements arrive to fight COVID-19 surge
'Mythbusters' host Grant Imahara dies at 49
Texas GOP votes to hold virtual state convention
St. Arnold's says 75 could lose jobs after Abbott's order
More TOP STORIES News