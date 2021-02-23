Traffic

Drivers halted due to sinkhole in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a road in southwest Houston is blocked off due to a sinkhole on South Post Oak and Gasmer Drive.

Images from SkyEye showed the large sinkhole on the road. It's something ABC13 anchor Ilona Carson said looked like a "portal into an underground world."

A viewer told ABC13 she was driving down the road and barely missed the large sinkhole. That's when she said she stopped to call 911.

This road is no stranger to sinkholes. In a 2018 report, the same road was blocked off as crews investigated and repaired a sinkhole in which a construction vehicle fell into.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map

Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!

SEE ALSO:

Construction vehicle falls into sinkhole in SW Houston

Crews work to repair huge sinkhole in SW Houston
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonsinkholetrafficroad repairtraffic delay
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5 ERCOT board members from outside Texas resign
Tiger Woods injured in rollover crash
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
ABC13 town hall to answer your winter storm disaster questions
Tips to avoid mold after winter storm
How to apply for FEMA aid through remote applications
Show More
Santa Fe HS shooting suspect to stay in mental health facility
Soak in the sun before the sea fog returns for days
President Biden and first lady to visit Houston on Friday
Car meet crash suspect ordered not to drive
H-E-B and Kroger resume regular hours after winter storm
More TOP STORIES News