Drivers halted due to sinkhole in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A portion of a road in southwest Houston is blocked off due to a sinkhole on South Post Oak and Gasmer Drive.Images from SkyEye showed the large sinkhole on the road. It's something ABC13 anchor Ilona Carson said looked like a "portal into an underground world."A viewer told ABC13 she was driving down the road and barely missed the large sinkhole. That's when she said she stopped to call 911.This road is no stranger to sinkholes. In a 2018 report, the same road was blocked off as crews investigated and repaired a sinkhole in which a construction vehicle fell into.