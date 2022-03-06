Police believe seat belt would have prevented woman's death in car crash in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said a seat belt would have saved a woman's life in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in southeast Houston.The accident happened at about 9 p.m. Police said the woman was on the South Loop feeder road, near Holmes, when she lost control of her Mini Cooper.Police believe the woman left the service road, then tried to get onto Holmes but lost control and ended off the roadway when the car flipped.The woman wasn't wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, according to Sgt. David Rose."The car was not severely damaged. So I believe if she had been wearing her seat belt, she would not have perished," said Rose.The intersection has since reopened.