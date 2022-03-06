fatal crash

Police believe seat belt would have prevented woman's death in car crash in SE Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed in single-vehicle car crash after not wearing seat belt

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police said a seat belt would have saved a woman's life in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday night in southeast Houston.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. Police said the woman was on the South Loop feeder road, near Holmes, when she lost control of her Mini Cooper.

Police believe the woman left the service road, then tried to get onto Holmes but lost control and ended off the roadway when the car flipped.

The woman wasn't wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected, according to Sgt. David Rose.

"The car was not severely damaged. So I believe if she had been wearing her seat belt, she would not have perished," said Rose.

The intersection has since reopened.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashwoman killed
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Houston musician
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in northwest Houston
US Navy: 4 die in Hawaii crash of contractor's helicopter
5-month-old killed in crash involving tow truck laid to rest
TOP STORIES
10K mail-in ballots not in unofficial count, Harris Co. officials say
Gas prices approach record highs at $4 a gallon, report shows
2 children in stable condition after being hit by a car at a party
Warm, humid, & windy Sunday... Cold front moves in Monday
Daylight saving time starts next week: What to know
Deputy injured after driver slams into car
A fatal shooting leaves one dead and one injured at Buffalo Wild Wings
Show More
US ready to assist detained WNBA star Brittney Griner
Ukrainian woman weds fiancé in US days before returning home to fight
Russian attacks halt plans to evacuate Ukrainian civilians
At least 26 injured in brawl at Mexican soccer match
VP Harris marks 'Bloody Sunday' anniversary in Selma, Alabama
More TOP STORIES News