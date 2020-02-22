Sports

Is this what Simone Biles is bringing to 2020 Olympics?

Gymnastics star and proud Houston-area native Simone Biles appears to be working on her next big move, and if she pulls it off, she'll be the first female to do it!

On Thursday, the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport posted a video on Twitter showing the vault move.

"Just droppin this here real quick ," wrote Biles.



It's called the Yurchenko double pike, and no female gymnast has ever pulled it off in competition.

Some fans are speculating she's preparing to show it off during the Tokyo Olympics.

READ ALSO: Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: ABC13's Charly Edsitty spoke to the Olympic gold medalist about her opportunity to encourage local young girls.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsolympicsgymnasticsu.s. & worldtwittersportssimone bilesfeel good
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Show More
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
More TOP STORIES News