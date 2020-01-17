Winning sleep routine? Simone Biles doesn't hit 'snooze'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Olympic gold medalist and Houston native Simone Biles took time out of her training season to meet with Henderson Elementary students, specifically to encourage young girls.

Biles visited the school to educate the group of girls about the importance of healthy living. She walked them through her daily routine, sleep schedule and her eating habits.

She told the girls that she never hits the snooze button in the morning.

"She works very hard and she has one hour to take a nap, that's something I could never do," said a student.

The visit was part of an event hosted by Girls Inc. and Mattress Firm, who teamed up with Biles to spread awareness of a healthy lifestyle.

"We are really proud we can bring someone who looks like them and that is influential," said G'Nai Blakemore with Mattress Firm.

The Summer Olympics begins on July 24, and Biles says she is confident her team will do well.

