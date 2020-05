Simone Biles may not be going for more gold this summer, but she's blown away the competition in a viral handstand challenge on social media.Biles posted this challenge to Twitter, as she held a handstand while taking off her sweatpants with her feet.It took her nearly a minute, but she finally completed the unique stunt.Her video had been shared more than 23,000 times by Sunday morning.Now, everyone at home has a new challenge to test their acrobatic skills.