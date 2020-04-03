Simone Biles goes Instagram official with her relationship with Texans player

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's official -- Instagram official, that is. Simone Biles is off the market.On Sunday, the five-time Olympic medalist and Houston native was all smiles in her latest Instagram post which featured Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, 25.Biles captioned the post, "It's just us," with a brown heart emoji and also included a second picture in the post, which showed Owens nuzzled in Biles' neck.Owens reposted the pic to his Instagram Stories and added the heart eyes and red heart emojis.Prior to the pro-footballer, Biles was in a three-year relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr. In the August issue of Vogue, she admitted that the two broke up in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic."It's hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she told the magazine. "But it was for the best."