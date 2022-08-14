Silver Alert issued for 72-year-old woman missing from Chambers County

According to family, Bettye Robinson has early onset dementia. If you have any information, you can contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

ANAHUAC, Texas (KTRK) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a 72-year-old woman missing from Chambers County.

Bettye Robinson was last seen Saturday at about 9:30 p.m. on North Main Street in Anahuac after leaving her son's residence on foot, officials said.

According to family, Robinson has early onset dementia and believes she is still in upstate New York.

Officials described Robinson as a Black female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black and white top with black and white pants.

Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.