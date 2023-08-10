Marvin Smith was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting a family member at a home in Manvel, according to police.

Man arrested, charged after being accused of shooting family member at home in Manvel, police say

MANVEL, Texas (KTRK) -- A man sits behind bars after being accused of shooting his relative at a home in Manvel Tuesday evening, according to police.

Marvin Smith is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Manvel Police Department said the shooting happened during an argument at about 9 p.m. at a home on Signal Hill Drive in the Rodeo Palms Subdivision.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who was shot in the stomach. The man was flown to Memorial Hermann Downtown with possible life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Smith was arrested at the scene and taken to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Detention Center.

Investigators didn't say how the men are related.