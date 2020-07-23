Shots fired while investigating Magnolia murder suspect's home, sheriff's office says

NOW - RESIDENTS IN GRANT MEADOWS SUBDIVISION SHELTER IN PLACE



Constable Deputies along with the Harris County Sheriff's Swat team are currently in the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak in reference to a weapons disturbance.



Shots have been fired! AVOID THE AREA! pic.twitter.com/zvaQpuCIgT — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 23, 2020

Preliminary info: Multiple gunshots have been reportedly fired at deputies from a home in the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak in Cypress. The public is urged to avoid the area and neighbors should remain indoors. Expect a heavy law enforcement presence. PIO is en route #hounews pic.twitter.com/5YtmdjOS9S — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) July 23, 2020

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents are being asked to stay indoors at a neighborhood near Cypress after multiple shots were fired at deputies as they were investigating the home of a Magnolia murder suspect.Christopher Julian, 27, is accused of shooting at his girlfriend in Tomball and shooting and killing a long-time friend in Magnolia overnight.In a tweet posted by the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office on Thursday, deputies, along with a SWAT team, are surrounding the 15200 block of Vincennes Oak.According to the sheriff's office, shots were fired at deputies. There have been no reports of injuries, according to officials.People who live in the neighborhood are being asked to avoid the scene and stay inside as a large law enforcement presence is expected to fill up the area.Earlier on Thursday, Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies said Julian is believed to be armed and dangerous.Samuel Schmidtt, 29, was found dead at his front door on Kinley Ann Court near Tory Ann Drive.He was reportedly shot just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.Deputies said Julian took off in a silver Nissan Versa with Texas license plate number MPT5747. Deputies said Julian and Schmidtt had known each other for over 10 years and went to high school together.Witnesses at the scene said the two men engaged in conversation for over an hour before Julian went back to his car to retrieve a gun.Julian fired at least six shots with what is believed to be a pistol, deputies said.Deputies said Schmidtt's 13-year-old daughter and girlfriend were present at the time of the shooting. Julian is charged with murder with no bond, deputies say. He also has a separate warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Harris County.Deputies said Julian shot at his girlfriend and her car Wednesday morning as she was trying to drive way from him in Tomball.According to his girlfriend, one of her friends came to pick her up at the Villages on Grant and as they were leaving, Julian started to chase them, investigators said.She then called 911. They were near City Hall and the Tomball Police Department when authorities said Julian shot two to three times at his girlfriend and the car from his own vehicle. City employees said they heard the gunshots.Fortunately, neither his girlfriend nor the driver of the vehicle were hit.Tomball police tried looking for Julian until they called off the search at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. He's accused of shooting Schmidtt about eight hours later."His mental capacity, he seems to be completely incoherent, paranoia, manic," Lt. Scott Spencer said. "People that know him best and have interacted with him in the last 24 hours say it's as though his mental status is maybe deteriorating."