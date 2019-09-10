shopping

Target to launch new loyalty program, 'Target Circle,' in October

If you're looking for even more savings on your next trip to Target, the retail chain is launching a new loyalty program that will give you some money back, along with other perks. It's called "Target Circle."

Starting next month, customers can get 1% back on purchases through the "Target Circle" program, the company announced. Additionally, Target will also give program users early access to sales and personalized deals.

"Target Circle" is free to join and will work with the chain's "RED Card" savings. It will also replace the "Cartwheel" app.

Customers with a Target.com account or a "RED Card" will automatically be enrolled in the program.

"Target Circle" launches nationwide on October 6th.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer watchretailshoppingtarget
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOPPING
$20M remodel of Pasadena Mall promises new businesses
SPONSORED: Explore Fashion and Exploration in Houston River Oaks District
New liquidation store offering Black Friday-style deals
Katy prepares to break ground on new boardwalk district
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old badly injured while helping brother cross street
Minnie Mouse casket built for girl found dead in closet
Texans face Saints in prime-time season opener
51 citations issued in 3 days in school bus safety crackdown
Debate roundup: Democrats are coming to Houston
ABC13 Evening News for September 9, 2019
Houston Democratic debate gives hosts historic opportunity
Show More
Democratic candidates head to Houston as some slide in polls
Elizabeth Warren got her start at University of Houston
Andrew Yang supporters looking for momentum in Houston
A few downpours possible Tuesday and Wednesday
Texans and Saints fans bonded by historic hurricanes
More TOP STORIES News