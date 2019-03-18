Shopping

San Jacinto Marketplace: Baytown Mall overhaul on the horizon

EMBED <>More Videos

Soon, the Baytown Mall area will be torn down and rebuilt with a completely new look and name!

By Chris Nocera
BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown shoppers are getting a makeover. Not the consumers themselves, but where they buy from is getting an overhaul.

Soon, the Baytown Mall area will be torn down and rebuilt with a completely new look and name!

The San Jacinto Marketplace is not only looking to attract Baytown residents, but locals from neighboring communities as well.

Macy's and JCPenney will stay, and developers are looking to attract new tenants to make it one of the more desirable premiere shopping destinations around.

Families will also be able to enjoy the new green space set for outdoor eating and live music attractions.

Click here to see more details on San Jacinto Marketplace.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingbaytownmallhtx baytownhtx
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Big Deer Park fire could take 2 days to burn out
13 Investigates: As tank fire rages, answers incomplete
What's burning in the tanks at the ITC plant in Deer Park?
ITC has history of air quality violations
Health experts on big smoke plume: 'Stay inside and away'
Wind shift could blow plant fire smoke into more populated areas
Residents express concerns as ITC plant fire continues to burn
Show More
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
Rice Lady Owls get No. 12 seed in NCAA women's tourney
UH and Prairie View A&M's opening NCAA tourney games set
Dairy Queen celebrating spring with free ice cream cones
88 pounds of plastic found in stomach of dead whale
More TOP STORIES News