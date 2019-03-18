San Jacinto Marketplace: Baytown Mall overhaul on the horizon

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- Baytown shoppers are getting a makeover. Not the consumers themselves, but where they buy from is getting an overhaul.Soon, the Baytown Mall area will be torn down and rebuilt with a completely new look and name!The San Jacinto Marketplace is not only looking to attract Baytown residents, but locals from neighboring communities as well.Macy's and JCPenney will stay, and developers are looking to attract new tenants to make it one of the more desirable premiere shopping destinations around.Families will also be able to enjoy the new green space set for outdoor eating and live music attractions.