Shopping

Marshalls to join TJ Maxx with online store

EMBED <>More Videos

Love those Marshalls prices but hate those Marshalls lines? Well, fear no more. The brand will be launching an online store.

Love those Marshalls prices but hate those Marshalls lines? Well, fear no more. The brand will be launching an online store.

On Wednesday, the CEO of The TJX Companies, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods, announced the online platform will be coming later in 2019.

According to Business Insider, CEO Ernie Herrman aimed to prevent the "cannibalization of sales" by keeping items sold in stores and online as different as possible.

TJ Maxx went digital in 2013, and Herrman said it was a good trial run by allowing them to build customer awareness.

Analysts told Business Insider that the company's existing brick-and-mortar shops aren't threatened by the online expansion because bargain hunting is different in store than online.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
shoppingclothingus worldshoppingonline shoppingconsumer
TOP STORIES
Man killed in crash after possible tire blowout on North Fwy
Teen missing after stepdad shot to death at home in NE Harris Co.
Deputies: Woman kills self on I-45 by walking onto freeway
Should your pet try CBD? What you need to know
'My heart sank:' Friend remembers teen killed in hit-and-run
Theodore the dog looking healthy, but still recovering
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident
Show More
Keith Flint, singer of The Prodigy, dies at 49
Missing 5-year-old and 8-year-old sisters found alive
4 Americans, local pilot die in Kenya helicopter crash
Police: Husband, not panhandler, killed woman in Baltimore
The 60: Live Mas! Man stuck in snow survives on Taco Bell sauce
More TOP STORIES News