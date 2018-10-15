The luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston Monday.The boutique, which includes a huge collection of new, pre-owned and vintage handbags, clothing and accessories, will have up to 90 percent off retail price.Some of the well-known brands in the sale featured are Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and more.For the first time, the pop-up boutique will have men's items available too.Doors to the pop-up boutique open at 10 a.m. at Amherst Street in Rice Village.The sale runs through Nov. 10.