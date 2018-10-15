SHOPPING

Luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston

The collection includes new, pre-owned and vintage handbags, clothing and accessories. (Shutterstock)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The luxury garage sale pop-up boutique returns to Houston Monday.

The boutique, which includes a huge collection of new, pre-owned and vintage handbags, clothing and accessories, will have up to 90 percent off retail price.

Some of the well-known brands in the sale featured are Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and more.

For the first time, the pop-up boutique will have men's items available too.

Doors to the pop-up boutique open at 10 a.m. at Amherst Street in Rice Village.

The sale runs through Nov. 10.
