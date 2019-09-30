HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For those looking ahead to saying "Yes to the dress," a shop in west Houston is making every woman feel confident when she says, 'I do!'
"I was dreading it. I've been in other bridal shops for friends of mine, and I didn't fit in anything or they said, 'The biggest it comes in is 10 or 12, but you can order a 20," said bride Natalie Schifani.
Schifani is celebrating one year of marriage in October and couldn't be more grateful that her now-husband found Olivia's Bridal House.
"Olivia's was the first place I went to. I was looking for a plus-size or curvy bridal shop and for me, it was something I always dreamed of," Schifani said.
Nicole Derrick founded Olivia's Bridal House three years ago after she wasn't able to try on sample dresses for her big day before buying one because they didn't carry her size in store.
"You may go in thinking you want a ball gown and then you try on the ball gown and you don't like it, but if you never tried it on, you wouldn't know until you already paid for the dress and gotten it in," Derrick explained.
At Olivia's Bridal House you're getting trendy looks straight off the runway in sizes that range from 14 to 34 at prices that start at $1,600.
Olivia's Bridal House is one of the few plus-size bridal boutiques in Houston.
They are by appointment only. You can schedule an appointment online or give them a call.
Follow Chelsey Hernandez on Facebook and Twitter.
Houston boutique caters to curvy brides
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News