HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least one Houston-area grocery store chain is offering special hours for shoppers over the age of 65.Lewis Food Town is opening the doors for older shoppers from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.The idea is to allow older customers to shop in a less crowded environment, the store said. Access will require a state-issued ID or a Texas driver's license.The move comes as grocery stores across the country have been overwhelmed with shoppers amid the coronavirus crisis.The grocery chain has 30 locations in the Houston area. You can find them here