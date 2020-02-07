Couple pays college tuition in full thanks to fashion resale app

It's all thanks to a resale app called Poshmark.
"I've sold over $55,000" said Poshmark user Bryan Koehler. "I saw the app, I put some stuff up and I sold it for more than what I paid for it."
Poshmark is a free app where consumers can buy and sell new or used clothing shoes and accessories. Shoppers can choose their own price and Poshmark will take 20 percent of sales of $15 or more.
The resale app journey began at Poshmark for Bryan and his girlfriend Kristen, and they said they never expected it to be this successful.
"I've been able to pay for school this next semester from selling used clothes, thanks to Poshmark," he said.
The couple said they usually shop for their inventory at stores such as The Goodwill, Ross, TJ Maxx, Buffalo Exchange and Thred Up.
"One of the things I've noticed to sell is consistency," he said. "Always sharing your closet. Poshmark is a really social app."
If you'd like to start your own Poshmark journey, you don't have to go thrifting to make money. Kristen suggests starting small.
"If you are starting small, pull from your own closet of what you're not wearing," she said. "That's what I did and a lot of it has actually sold."
Within the hour it took for ABC13 to film the segment above, Bryan said he made more than $200 by selling two items he had listed.
You can download the app for free in the App store and Google Play.
