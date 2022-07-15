shoplifting

Police looking for 4 women caught on surveillance video stealing clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods

Police looking for women accused of stealing $1,000 worth of clothes

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four women are being sought after they were caught on surveillance video shoplifting from a Dick's Sporting Goods near the Galleria.

Video released by Houston police shows one of the women carrying a basket full of clothes at the store in the 2100 block of Post Oak Boulevard.

That woman was joined back on March 20 by three other women in stealing more than $1,000 worth of clothes.

Police said they were seen leaving the scene in a blue Dodge truck.

If you know anything about the incident, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
