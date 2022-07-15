Police looking for 4 women caught on surveillance video stealing clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Four women are being sought after they were caught on surveillance video shoplifting from a Dick's Sporting Goods near the Galleria.Video released by Houston police shows one of the women carrying a basket full of clothes at the store in the 2100 block of Post Oak Boulevard.That woman was joined back on March 20 by three other women in stealing more than $1,000 worth of clothes.Police said they were seen leaving the scene in a blue Dodge truck.If you know anything about the incident, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.