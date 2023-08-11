Run don't walk to these 8 back-to-school kid shoe deals from popular brands

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

Kids and parents alike love a good shoe deal. With back-to-school season in full swing, check out these amazing shoe sales that will have your kids smiling from ear to ear.

1. Adidas Spider-Man Shoes

With growing kids come growing fashion responsibilities. Spider-Man is always a popular hero of choice, so there is no better time to show out with this Adidas & Spider-Man collaboration. Don't forget to include code 'SHOES' at checkout for 30% off.

Image credit: Adidas

2. Gap Kids Metallic Sneakers

A playground classic, the Kids Metallic Sneaker is everything a kid wants: shiny, comfortable, and durable. They're 40% off at checkout.

Image credit: GAP

3. Crocs

You either love them or hate them, but you can't deny their comfort. Check out these modern classics and add your own flair with Jibbitz. Shop their deals now and get 25% off rarely discounted styles.

Image credit: Crocs

4. Run 70s Shoes

Have a blast to the past for both you and your kids with these nostalgic Run 70s Shoes, now specialized for your kid's cute little feet. The 'SHOES' promo code will get you 30% off at checkout.

Image credit: Adidas

5. Adilette Sandals

If your kids ever ask you what walking on clouds feel like, get them the Adilettes. They're simply perfect for kids on the go, and again these are 30% off with promo code 'SHOES'.

Image credit: Adidas

6. Uniform Shoes for Girls

These Mary Jane flats are the #1 best sellers in the 'girls' uniforms & school shoes' category on Amazon. It will remind you of your own childhood as you drive your kids to school for their first day.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Big Kid's Air Force One

Air Force 1's will always be in style. They are a bit on the pricey side, but these shoes are a guaranteed hit that your kids will want to wear as long as they can fit in them.

Image credit: Amazon