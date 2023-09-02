Best labor day fashion sales from brands like Lululemon, Gap and Bloomingdales

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
With fall fast approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe. Save and get amazing Labor Day deals today on your favorite clothing brands like Skims, Lululemon, Gap, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdales.
Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much Sale' is back again and you can get their best sellers for up to 50% off.
A few notables include:
- Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28"
- Lululemon Align Bodysuit 25"
Image credit: Lululemon
Bloomingdales is having 30% off on select styles right now until September 4th. The best part is clearance items get an extra 30% off on items labeled with the discount!
- Good American - Good Legs High Rise Flare Jeans in I456
- Paige - Leenah High Rise Wide Leg Trouser Jeans
Image credit: Bloomingdales
Gap's Labor Day event includes 70% off sale styles 50% off select jeans sweatshirts & tees plus 40% off the rest of your purchase. This is the perfect deal to save on essentials and only lasts until September 5th!
- Vintage Soft Cropped Gap Logo Hoodie
Image credit: Gap
Skims is having a last-chance sale on their viral lounge dresses shapewear and more!
- Soft Lounge Sleeveless Long Dress
Image credit: Skims
Until September 12th , Nordstrom has up to 60% off on popular brands like Topshop and Free People.
- Oversize Cable Knit Half Zip Sweater
Image credit: Nordstrom