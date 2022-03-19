Man punched gunman outside Chevron in NW Houston before getting shot, HPD says

North and Safe Houston officers are at a shooting scene 5700 Antoine. Adult male transported in critical condition. Initial information victim got into an altercation with two males inside a store. 202 pic.twitter.com/mUccU1PhrD — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 19, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two gunmen chased down a man and shot him near a convenience store while he was driving in northwest Houston, according to police.Officials said the three men got into a fight inside a Chevron gas station on Tidwell at Antoine at about 1 a.m.The man who was later shot told police he punched one of the gunmen, police said. Then, it escalated in the parking lot."As our shooting victim was trying to leave the parking lot, these two young men came out. One of them chased alongside of the car and was shooting into the vehicle," said Lt. R. Willken with the Houston Police Department.Police said the shooting victim eventually crashed into the gate of a nearby apartment complex. Then, a gunman continued to shoot him.Police said the man is expected to survive.It was unclear what sparked the fight. Police are still looking for the shooters.