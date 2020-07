#BREAKING:



The northbound main lanes of I-69 at FM 2218 are closed for a shooting investigation. All traffic is be diverted off the freeway to FM 2218. Expect delays. @TxDOTHouston @FBCSO pic.twitter.com/70vlYkccTE — Rosenberg Police (@RosenbergPolice) July 11, 2020

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- All northbound main lanes of I-69 at FM 2218 have been closed after Rosenberg police reported a shooting Friday night.Details have not yet been released, however, traffic is being diverted from off of the main freeway onto FM 2218.RPD is asking drivers to avoid the area if possible as investigation begins.