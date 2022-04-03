Man killed, woman injured driving on 288 near MacGregor after coming home from nightclub

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was fatally shot and a woman is injured after driving home from a nightclub on the SH 288 Freeway on Saturday night, said Houston Police Officer Ignacio Izaguirre.At about 8:40 p.m. the man and woman were driving a BMW, following friends in a red corvette when another vehicle shot into the BMW numerous times, deputies say.The 27-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, deputies say.The woman was struck in her arm by what she thought was a bullet but was actually glass fragments from the windshield, said police.The driver and the passenger of BMW did not know each other, according to deputies.The driver of the corvette did not witness the shooting. They later learned about the incident after turning around.Police have not found a motive. Officials have not confirmed if this stemmed from the nightclub or possible road rage.