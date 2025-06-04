Harris County deputies detain man who they say shot and killed his mother

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies have detained a man who they say shot and killed his own mother.

Investigators were called to Cool Spring, near Berwyn, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputies on scene told ABC13 the 27-year-old man's grandparents told them he shot their daughter.

Investigators say the man was speaking with deputies but so far there is no word on what led up to the shooting.

