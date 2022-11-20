At least 3 injured after shooting near Texas Medical Center, Houston police say

Investigators said the victims were taken to the hospital after being shot inside an SUV at a gas station near the medical center along Greenbriar Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after multiple people were injured during a shooting near the Texas Medical Center, according to police.

Officers with Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at about 5 a.m. in the 6700 block of Greenbriar.

Upon arrival, three people were found with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Investigators said the victims were shot inside of an SUV at a gas station along Greenbriar. Video from the crime scene shows the vehicle's windows shattered from bullets.

No one is in custody and authorities have not released a description of the suspect(s).

It is unclear what led to the shooting. No further details were provided.

This is on ongoing investigation.